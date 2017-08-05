msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump fires FBI Director Comey
4 hours 37 min ago
Warren: Comey was fired because of the Russians
2 hours 13 min ago
Rep. Schiff: Sessions was supposed to recuse himself
2 hours 50 min ago
Halperin: In Trump's view, Comey firing wasn't a tough choice
2 hours 37 min ago
Fmr. Clinton advisor: DAG letter on Comey lifted text from Hillary campaign doc
1 hour 43 min ago
Timeline of Former FBI Director Comey's firing
Dems charge Comey firing Nixonian, demand special prosecutor
NYT columnist: 'Trump's not an ideas guy, he's an impulses guy'
Trump approves plan to arm Syrian Kurds
Dem Sen: Trump is ‘belittling and demeaning’ Russia probe

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL