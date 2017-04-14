msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
4 hours 2 min ago
Trump calls for investigation into tax day protesters
McCain: North Korea is first 'real test' of Trump's presidency
Sessions unveils new approach to immigration prosecution
5 hours 52 min ago
North Korea missile launch fails ‘almost immediately’: U.S. Military
Will Trump start World War III via North Korea?
1 day 4 hours ago
Rev. Sharpton: Trump admin. is threatening civil rights
Rep. Waters: I think Trump is going down
Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship
Rep. Lieu: Jared Kushner should lose security clearance

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL