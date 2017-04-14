Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Join In
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
4 hours 2 min ago
Trump calls for investigation into tax day protesters
McCain: North Korea is first 'real test' of Trump's presidency
Sessions unveils new approach to immigration prosecution
5 hours 52 min ago
North Korea missile launch fails ‘almost immediately’: U.S. Military
Will Trump start World War III via North Korea?
1 day 4 hours ago
Rev. Sharpton: Trump admin. is threatening civil rights
Rep. Waters: I think Trump is going down
Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship
Rep. Lieu: Jared Kushner should lose security clearance
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 4/14/17
Rachel Maddow 4/13/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball 04/14/2017
Hardball 04/13/2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 4/14/17
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 4/14/17
All in full episodes
All In with Chris Hayes 4/14/17
All In with Chris Hayes 4/13/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--April 14, 2017
MTP Daily--April 13, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 04/15/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Message In A Bottle
Lockup: Mail, Nails, Jail
Lockup Long Island: Jail Born
Lockup: Old School, New School
Lockup: Road To Redemption
Lockup: Pros and Cons
close