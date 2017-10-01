msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump responds to N. Korea after claims of H-bomb test
6 hours 13 min ago
North Korea claims it conducted a successful nuclear test
9 hours 29 min ago
Sen. Blunt: Harvey 'another reason to keep government open'
The economic impact of Trump's DACA decision
5 hours 56 min ago
What could be the environmental effects of Harvey?
4 hours 39 min ago
Trump visits as Houston struggles to recover
1 day 6 hours ago
Report: Mueller has Trump memo listing reasons for firing Comey
DACA recipients among first Harvey responders
Joy: Trump has lengthy history of Russia connections
Winkler: Trump's 'life's blood is the sound of appreciation'

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL