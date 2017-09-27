msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's Texas trip had flaws, but showing up matters
3 hours 54 min ago
Trump set to give tax reform speech, with no tax plan
10 hours 7 min ago
Chris Christie: Cruz is lying about Sandy relief
13 hours 49 min ago
Will Trump be called to testify in Russia investigation?
11 hours 40 min ago
Maddow: Mueller subpoenas former Manafort lawyer
12 hours 16 min ago
Hayes takes down Christie's defense of Trump's rhetoric
Houston hazards multiply as flooding worsens
Mattis breaks with Trump on transgender ban
Texas Rep.: FEMA funds will be depleted 'fairly soon'
Comey friend calls for impeaching Trump

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL