msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Arpaio a 'thug' and his pardon could haunt Trump
5 hours 4 min ago
Trump biz sought Moscow deal during campaign: Report
4 hours 50 min ago
Breaking Hurricane Harvey down by the numbers
2 hours 30 min ago
Congressman: May be December before TX gets federal aid package
3 hours 25 min ago
Texas governor: We are working to save lives
2 hours 59 min ago
Controversial remarks about WH from Tillerson and Gorka
Should 'explosive' Trump dossier be made public?
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
Tillerson: Trump ‘speaks for himself’ on American values
Kasich rules out 2020 presidential bid with Hickenlooper

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL