msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive first look at Hillary Clinton's new book
4 hours 36 min ago
Joe: Arizona rally was Trump at his worst
5 hours 7 min ago
NYT: Trump attacked McConnell on Russia investigation
14 hours 6 min ago
Lawrence fact checks Trump rally in real-time
12 hours 45 min ago
Trump hints he'll pardon convicted Sheriff Joe Arpaio
12 hours 21 min ago
Phoenix mayor: Trump speech unhelpful and divisive
Trump adviser Carl Icahn mired in self-dealing scandal
Arizona Trump voters react to McCain's 'thumbs down'
AZ Rep.: I wouldn't feel safe at Trump rally
Matthews: Can Trump heal the US when he stoked divisions?

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL