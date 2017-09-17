msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's approval rating stands below 40% in 3 key states
Rev. Al: 'Racism is an American problem'
2 hours 50 min ago
MLK III: 'We've got to change minds and hearts'
2 hours 43 min ago
Thousands march in Boston for competing protests
Police try to keep peace during protests in Boston
21 hours 41 min ago
Boston protesters turn Anti-Semitic symbol into source of defiance
What to expect next from Steve Bannon
Trump, First Lady back out of Kennedy Honors gala
Rep. Garamendi: Boston rallies continue spirit of Women's March
Back at Breitbart, Bannon says he's ready to 'crush the opposition'
1 day 16 hours ago

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL