msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea threatens missile strike on Guam
2 hours 44 min ago
USA Today: Trump sent private messages to Mueller
2 hours 19 min ago
Col. Wilkerson: Trump acting like he's negotiating a casino deal
1 hour 37 min ago
GOP voters turning on Trump? Not in Alabama
57 min 47 sec ago
Donald Trump’s daily 'propaganda document'
1 hour 3 min ago
Markey: Trump needs to tone it down on North Korea
Bush ethics chief: Taxpayer waste on Trump will ‘destroy’ GOP
Trump: North Korea 'will be met with fire and fury'
North Korea can put a nuclear weapon on a missile, officials believe
Nat'l security analyst: N. Korea can push ‘hard without much consequence’

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL