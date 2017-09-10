msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gov. Jerry Brown: Democrats don’t have a Pelosi problem
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'
6 hours 6 min ago
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
6 hours 21 min ago
Fox News host suspended amid lewd text allegations
5 hours 37 min ago
The significance of "Detroit"
7 hours 52 min ago
McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
Congress leaves town exhausted and unsuccessful
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans
Is Trump's base having doubts?
What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL