msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump Jr. to face Sen. Judiciary Committee
1 hour 49 min ago
Trump sends mixed messages on DACA
1 hour 28 min ago
Matthews: Where are politicians with 'the guts to stand up?'
49 min 29 sec ago
'We had a very good meeting': Trump talks debt, DACA
7 hours 1 min ago
GOP Sen: Trump has 'opportunity' with DACA replacement
3 hours 10 min ago
Panetta: 'This is a dangerous moment' with N. Korea
NBC/WSJ poll: Immigration, same-sex marriage remain fault lines in politics
Joe: Trump's opinion on DACA changed in a matter of hours
Harvey relief funding easily passes in House, heads to Senate
Russian lawyer from Trump Jr. meeting offers new details

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL