Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Trump expected to outline new Afghanistan strategy
1 hour 28 min ago
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?
44 min 46 sec ago
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
1 hour 14 min ago
Who's on Steve Bannon's enemy list?
1 hour 43 min ago
Trump looks at the solar eclipse without glasses
3 hours 21 min ago
ACLU will no longer defend hate groups protesting with firearms
Collins: 'Too difficult to say' if Trump will be 2020 nominee
Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and make friends
MaddowBlog: WH aide: 'You have no idea how much crazy stuff we kill'
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 8/18/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball August 18 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 8/21/2017
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--August 18, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 08/20/17
AM JOY 08/19/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup Cleveland Bullschmidt
Lockup: Permanent Scars
Lockup: Wait of the World - DO NOT USE
Lockup: Indiana: Brotherhood
Lockup: Horribility
Lockup: Miss Fortune
Lockup: Wabash: Close Quarters
Lockup: Everyone's Got Baggage
close