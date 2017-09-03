msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep: 'Potential' for Trump 2020 primary challenge
4 hours 46 min ago
Is it OK to discuss the president's mental health?
1 hour 5 min ago
Trump has done nothing on the opioid crisis
1 hour 24 min ago
Matthews: Trump knows what he did on Russia
1 hour 59 min ago
President Trump's retweeting problem
1 hour 15 min ago
Hayes: White supremacists 100% right about statues
Pres. Reagan's son: Trump’s not behaving like a president
Why does Trump keep going after Obama?
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: Trump acting like 'time is running out'
Fmr. Army Sec: Trump transgender ban proposal 'a disruption'

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL