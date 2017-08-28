Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Tillerson and Gorka make controversial remarks about W.H.
5 hours 17 min ago
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
1 day 4 hours ago
Should 'explosive' Trump dossier be made public?
7 hours 41 min ago
Tillerson: Trump ‘speaks for himself’ on American values
7 hours 29 min ago
Kasich rules out 2020 presidential bid with Hickenlooper
Port Lavaca Mayor describes wreckage of Harvey
How far does Chief of Staff Kelly's reach extend?
Kasich calls presidential pardon of Arpaio 'out of bounds'
Trump pardon incites fierce response from civil rights groups
Mueller seeks grand jury testimony from Manafort associates
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 8/25/17
Rachel Maddow 8/24/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball August 25 2017
Hardball August 24 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 8/25/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 8/25/17
All in full episodes
All In 8/25/17
All In 8/24/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--August 25, 2017
MTP Daily--August 24, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup Enough is Enough
Lockup: San Antonio: Defiance
Lockup: Carry that Weight
Lockup Cleveland Bullschmidt
Lockup: Permanent Scars
Lockup: Wait of the World - DO NOT USE
Lockup: Wabash: Close Quarters
Lockup: Everyone's Got Baggage
close