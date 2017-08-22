msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP in crisis over Trump Jr.-Russia email revelation
3 hours 15 min ago
Lawrence: Kushner letting Trump Jr. take the fall
3 hours 29 min ago
WSJ: Intel cites Trump-Russia timeline starting in spring 2015
4 hours 36 min ago
What everyone missed in the Donald Trump Jr. emails
5 hours 44 min ago
GOP Rep. dodges question of if he'd accept Russian help
5 hours 55 min ago
What did the President know and when did he know it?
Matthews: Trump is surrounded by scandal
Donald Trump: 'God is the ultimate'
Senate health care bill seems to be losing votes
Rep. Swalwell: We need more Republicans to step up

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL