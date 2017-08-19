msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Police kill five suspects after Spanish terror attacks
13 hours 8 min ago
FULL STORY: 13 killed, more than 100 injured in Barcelona terror attack
The comprehensive timeline of Trump's history with Russia
10 hours 22 min ago
Phoenix mayor asks Trump to cancel inflammatory rally
11 hours 7 min ago
Trump’s troubled history with monuments
12 hours 19 min ago
Matthews: A U.S. President sided with Nazis
GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with Julian Assange
Sykes: Trump should be no surprise to Republicans
Trump supporter fact-checked on Charlottesville claims
Trump tries to change subject from Nazis to statues

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL