msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Trump & Putin may have met more times, says Russia's Sergey Lavrov
4 hours 48 min ago
Can the president pardon himself?
New shake-ups ahead for Trump outside legal team
6 hours 9 min ago
WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself, family
14 hours 50 min ago
Trump to Mueller: My personal finances are a ‘red line’
16 hours 2 min ago
'Follow the money': George Will says Trump's warnings are a red flag
To get to Mueller, Trump will have to fire Sessions first
Will GOP draw a red line on Trump powers?
Presidential Historian: Trump threatens to rewind FBI ethics
What happens if McCain leaves the Senate?

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL