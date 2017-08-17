msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Amid criticism from Trump, Sessions says no plans to resign
Chuck Todd: Yes, Trump's attacks on DOJ are a big deal
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
15 hours 12 min ago
What is glioblastoma? McCain's brain tumor is aggressive.
Trump to NYT: I wouldn’t have hired Sessions if I knew he’d recuse
16 hours 10 min ago
Fmr. Government Ethics Director: Trump setting wrong tone
Rand Paul: Health care was broken before the ACA
CBO: 17 million fewer insured under GOP Obamacare repeal
Schiff: Trump one-on-one with Putin is 'risky'
NYT: Trump warns Mueller not to delve in finances unrelated to Russia

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL