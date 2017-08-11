msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE: Former Soviet counter intel officer attended Trump Jr. meeting
4 hours 28 min ago
'This is jaw-dropping': Who else was in the room?
4 hours 24 min ago
Trump says 'health care is hard' as GOP bill flounders
12 hours 40 min ago
Maddow: Russian 2016 propaganda likely needed U.S. help
14 hours 41 sec ago
Hayes: Why Kellyanne said no evidence of collusion 'yet'
15 hours 16 min ago
Trump lawyer in emailed threats: 'Watch your back, b---h'
New Russia revelations throw White House into chaos
Kushner revises security docs, adds 100+ names
Lewandowski: Idea of Trump & Russia collusion is 'preposterous'
Revised Senate health bill keeps deep Medicaid cuts

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL