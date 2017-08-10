msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New Senate health care bill aims to appease Conservatives
GOP in crisis over Trump Jr.-Russia email revelation
13 hours 49 min ago
Trump adviser: Kushner's security clearance hasn't changed
2 hours 35 min ago
Parisians resigned to hosting Trump for Bastille Day
Trump: Claims of collusion 'dumbest thing I've ever heard'
13 hours 38 min ago
'He made someone up': Who is Trump's 'Jim' who hates Paris?
WSJ reporter: Russian officials discussed ties with Trump in 2015
Here's what everyone missed in the Trump Jr. emails
Maddow: Pence spokesman squirms on Russia questions
GOP Rep. dodges question of if he'd accept Russian help

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL