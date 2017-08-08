msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump Jr. on promised Clinton dirt: 'I love it'
5 hours 40 min ago
Senators express concern over Trump Jr. emails
5 hours 57 min ago
Senate August recess delayed for two weeks
GOP Rep. Chris Stewart wants Donald Trump Jr. questioned
6 hours 32 min ago
Morning Joe: 'This has a different feel for some Republicans'
10 hours 55 min ago
Trump adviser calls Trump Jr. controversy: 'massive nothing burger'
7 hours 44 min ago
Trump Jr. meeting raises question: Is collusion even a crime?
Schiff: Don Jr.'s tweets 'don't inspire a lot of confidence'
Lawyers: Trump had no knowledge of son's meeting
Maddow: Trump collusion questions are getting more specific

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL