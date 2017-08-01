Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Trump ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
11 hours 59 min ago
WH: Trump to sign bill imposing new sanctions on Russia
Lawrence: Only Trump's admin. would hire Scaramucci
10 hours 5 min ago
Chris Hayes breaks down the dramatic scene of the GOP health care vote
10 hours 24 min ago
Joy Reid: This White House is sloppy
11 hours 41 min ago
Challenges await John Kelly as Chief of Staff
Trump to police officers: Don't be too nice
Pentagon: North Korea launches ballistic missile
Manchin: 'We're all losers' after health vote
Cohen: Trump must be more than 'TV tough' on N. Korea
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 7/27/17
Rachel Maddow 7/26/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball July 28, 2017
Hardball July 27, 2017
Hardball July 26, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 7/28/2017
Morning Joe 7/27/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 7/27/17
All in full episodes
All In 7/27/17
All In 7/26/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--July 28, 2017
MTP Daily--July 27, 2017
MTP Daily--July 26, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Thicker Than Oatmeal
Lockup: No Remorse
Lockup: High Stakes
close