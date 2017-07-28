msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joint Chiefs: No transgender policy changes until WH clarifies policy
7 hours 28 min ago
Panetta: Trump weakens his position as Commander-in-Chief
4 hours 51 min ago
Gillibrand: Trump attack on LGBTQ is 'morally wrong'
4 hours 59 min ago
Lawrence: How Trump finally went too far, even for GOP
19 hours 3 min ago
'Forget about it': Sasse warns Trump against firing Sessions
What's next on health care: 'Vote-a-rama' and the end game
Scaramucci walks back Preibus 'leak' claim
'What Happened:' Clinton's new book examines 2016 run
MSNBC heads to Politicon 2017
Morning Joe: The WH nears 'pinnacle dysfunction'

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL