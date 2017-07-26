Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Republicans revolt against Mitch McConnell
13 hours 9 min ago
Your health care premium could go up by 74%
Joe: Is Mitch McConnell's heart in the health care fight?
5 hours 3 min ago
If GOP bill passes, what happens to Planned Parenthood?
3 hours 24 min ago
George Will: GOP asked to walk the plank with health care bill
12 hours 50 min ago
Maddow: Manafort reportedly files as foreign agent
Fake Trump Time magazine cover hangs at Mar-a-Lago
Kirsten Gillibrand on health care fight: 'This is not over'
Reporter who battled Dep. Press Sec: Don't like being called dishonest
GOP lawmaker loses millions as stock tanks
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 6/27/17
Rachel Maddow 6/26/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball June 27, 2017
Hardball June 26, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 6/27/2017
Morning Joe 6/26/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 6/27/17
Last Word 6/26/17
All in full episodes
All In 6/27/17
All In 6/26/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--June 27, 2017
MTP Daily--June 26, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 06/25/17
AM JOY 06/18/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Beat Down
Lockup: Two Degrees of Murder
Lockup Corcoran Hugs Not Drugs
Lockup Corcoran Everyone Gets Got
Lockup Corcoran Lockdown
Lockup Juvenile Justice
close