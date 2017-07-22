Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself, family members
8 hours 51 min ago
Maddow: If Trump wants to fire Mueller, he'll have to fire Sessions first
9 hours 17 min ago
Is the Republican party totally beholden to Donald Trump?
7 hours 44 min ago
Trump to Mueller: My personal finances are a ‘red line’
10 hours 3 min ago
AP: Trump aides worried about Putin bromance
10 hours 58 min ago
Mar-a-Lago hires foreign workers during Made in America Week
6 months in, Trump no longer thinks governing is so easy
O.J. Simpson granted parole after serving 9 years in prision
Dan Rather: There's going to be a constitutional crisis
Matthews: Trump thinks he's above the law
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 7/20/17
Rachel Maddow 7/19/17
Rachel Maddow 7/18/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball July 19, 2017
Hardball July 20, 2017
Hardball July 18, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 7/20/17
Morning Joe 7/19/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 7/20/17
Last Word 7/19/17
All in full episodes
All In 7/20/17
All In 7/19/17
All In 7/18/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--July 20, 2017
MTP Daily--July 19, 2017
MTP Daily--July 18, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Piece Of Cake
Lockup: Grand Rapids: Outcast
Lockup: High Stakes
Lockup: Identity Crisis
Lockup: Get Out & Stay Out
Lockup: Taking a Hostage
Lockup: The Eyes Have It
close