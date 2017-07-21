msnbcTV

Trump to NYT: I wouldn’t have hired Sessions if I knew he’d recuse
11 hours 41 min ago
Maddow: Trump, feeling heat, attacks DOJ independence
10 hours 20 min ago
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
10 hours 43 min ago
Lawrence: Who's going to tell Trump it's over?
9 hours 3 min ago
Schiff: Trump one-on-one with Putin is 'risky'
10 hours 10 min ago
Fmr. Government Ethics Director: Trump setting wrong tone
NYT: Trump warns Mueller not to delve in finances unrelated to Russia
Trump Jr., Manafort, Kushner invited to testify
Matthews: Trump doesn't care if millions lose their insurance
James Clapper: Trump is making Russia great again

