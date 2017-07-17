Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Did Trump Jr. violate federal law in Russian lawyer meeting?
15 hours 54 min ago
Top Dem: Trump Jr. meeting brings Russia probe to "new level"
Poll: 50% approve of Trump in counties that fueled his win
McConnell delays health vote as McCain recovers from surgery
Trump lawyer: Distancing president from Trump Jr. meeting?
14 hours 30 min ago
Senate health care bill lacks support from governors
What Russia’s oligarchs may want from the U.S.
A timeline of Russian contacts and tweets
Sen. Cornyn: We need McCain for health care vote
Rep. Al Green: I will vote to impeach Trump
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 7/14/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball July 14, 2017
All in full episodes
All In 7/14/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--July 14, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 07/16/17
AM JOY 07/15/17
AM JOY 06/18/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Piece Of Cake
Lockup: Grand Rapids: Outcast
Lockup: High Stakes
Lockup: Identity Crisis
Lockup: Get Out & Stay Out
Lockup: Taking a Hostage
Lockup: The Eyes Have It
close