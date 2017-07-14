msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Lovely young student,' 8-year-old among victims
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester Arena attack
2 hours 31 min ago
DNI won't confirm if Trump asked to push back on Russia probe
Joe: You can start calling this a scandal now
2 hours 22 min ago
Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle investigation become evidence
17 hours 4 min ago
Sen. McCaskill: Trump needs to speak to American Muslims
Wash Post: Trump asked intel chiefs to push back on FBI probe
Why did Michael Flynn take the 5th?
What we know about the man behind the Comey memo
Maddow: Echoes of past attacks in Manchester Arena explosion

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL