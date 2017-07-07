msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

G20 Protesters Clash with Police as Trump Arrives in Hamburg
Dems to Trump: 'Dereliction of duty' not to confront Putin
Trump: 'Europe must do more' in our common defense
9 hours 30 min ago
On foreign soil, Trump rips U.S. intel, press and Obama
11 hours 15 min ago
Ex-KGB spy: Trump is no match in one-on-one with Putin
6 hours 55 min ago
David Patraeus: Trump's fitness for office is 'immaterial'
What's next for Capitol Hill's Trump-Russia investigations?
Trump on Russian interference in election: 'Nobody really knows'
World has little confidence in Trump, poll shows
Rep. Steve Scalise back in intensive care

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL