msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Despite shutdown closing NJ parks, Christie still hits the beach
7 hours 33 min ago
Trump tweets WWE video of himself body-slamming "CNN"
8 hours 49 min ago
Trump's battle with the media reaches new heights
1 day 3 hours ago
White House changing approach to health care
8 hours 36 min ago
Cyber expert adds twist to Trump and Russia ties
7 hours 13 min ago
Trump blasts states for not turning over voter data
Report: Media reinforces certain gender stereotypes
Rep. Lieu: Trump's tweet is "beyond disturbing"
Price on Trump tweets, health care: "He can do more than one thing at a time"
GOP struggles to pass unpopular health care bill

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL