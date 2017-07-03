Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Trump tweets WWE video of himself body-slamming "CNN"
Trump's battle with the media reaches new heights
19 hours 2 min ago
Rep. Lieu: Trump's tweet is "beyond disturbing"
17 hours 54 min ago
Price on Trump tweets, health care: "He can do more than one thing at a time"
GOP struggles to pass unpopular health care bill
19 hours 48 min ago
Rep.: Trump will "get played" by Putin at G20
Campaign seeks to rebrand Pepe the Frog
What would happen if health care is repealed and delayed?
Here’s how the wealthy gain from GOP health care bill
McConnell to stick with repeal and replace plan
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 6/30/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball June 30, 2017
All in full episodes
All In 6/30/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--June 30, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 07/02/17
AM JOY 07/01/17
AM JOY 06/18/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: The Eyes Have It
Lockup: Starz And Zillas
Lockup: Beat Down
Lockup: Two Degrees of Murder
close