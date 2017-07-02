Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
What would happen if health care is repealed and delayed?
9 hours 46 min ago
Here’s how the wealthy gain from GOP health care bill
McConnell to stick with repeal and replace plan
Patriotism in the time of Trump
10 hours 45 min ago
Who is Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow?
9 hours 26 min ago
Jill Stein reflects on Russia and the 2016 election
Rep. Dingell: "Raw panic" if Obamacare repealed
Politicians and actors unite to read from Constitution
Maddow: Trump behavior hurts the presidency, but he doesn't care
WSJ: Activist seeking hacked Clinton emails cited Trump aides
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 6/30/17
Rachel Maddow 6/29/17
Rachel Maddow 6/28/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball June 30, 2017
Hardball June 29, 2017
Hardball June 28, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 6/30/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 6/30/17
Last Word 6/29/17
All in full episodes
All In 6/30/17
All In 6/29/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--June 30, 2017
MTP Daily--June 29, 2017
MTP Daily--June 28, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 07/01/17
AM JOY 06/18/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Beat Down
Lockup: Two Degrees of Murder
Lockup Corcoran Everyone Gets Got
Lockup Corcoran Lockdown
Lockup Juvenile Justice
close