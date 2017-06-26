Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Will Senate Republicans pass their healthcare bill?
16 hours 54 min ago
Conservative, liberal senators urge healthcare vote delay
GOP health bill breaks Trump’s promise to lower deductibles
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
1 day 19 hours ago
Trump’s major foreign policy challenges heat up
17 hours 8 min ago
Why the CBC declined a White House meeting
Why the Senate health bill focuses so much on tax breaks
Could this ironworker unseat Paul Ryan?
Why some critics are quick to dismiss the CBO’s estimates
Is our democracy still in danger?
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 6/23/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball June 23, 2017
All in full episodes
All In 6/23/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--June 23, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 06/25/17
AM JOY 06/24/17
AM JOY 06/18/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Beat Down
Lockup: Two Degrees of Murder
Lockup Corcoran Hugs Not Drugs
Lockup Corcoran Everyone Gets Got
Lockup Corcoran Lockdown
Lockup Juvenile Justice
close