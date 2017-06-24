Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Get Updates
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Reporter: Montana GOP candidate 'body slammed' me
2 hours 15 min ago
Sanders: CBO score on AHCA a 'disaster' for GOP
2 hours 21 min ago
CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23M uninsured
5 hours 49 min ago
Ben Carson: Poverty is a 'state of mind'
3 hours 13 min ago
Greta: Inside my trip to Liberia
3 hours 34 min ago
Report: Russian document swayed FBI in Clinton probe
4 hours 31 min ago
Kasich: We don't want 'a wounded president'
Sen. Whitehouse: Russia 'trolled the FBI'
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 5/23/17
Rachel Maddow 5/22/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball May 23, 2017
Hardball May 22, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 5/24/2017
Morning Joe 5/23/2017
Morning Joe 5/22/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 5/23/17
Last Word 5/22/17
All in full episodes
All In 5/23/17
All In 5/22/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--May 24, 2017
MTP Daily--May 23, 2017
MTP Daily--May 22, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup San Antonio X'd Out
Lockup San Antonio Love Sick
Lockup: Juvenile Justice
Lockup: Aaron, Ayryana, Marie
Lockup: Lightning Voltz
Lockup: Predator and Prey
close