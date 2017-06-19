msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: What Ossoff Outcome Means
2 hours 26 min ago
Maddow: Trump foreign policy raises questions
11 hours 26 min ago
Ossoff falls short in Ga. special election, heads to run off
Lawrence: Republican senator won't defend Trump
10 hours 22 min ago
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
1 hour 37 min ago
Trump scandals give new meaning to Tax Day in the US
Political favor backfiring on new Alabama senator
Fleet Trump sent to Korea actually 3,000 miles away
Is the O'Reilly era at Fox News coming to an end?
Sanders: I don't consider myself a Democrat

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL