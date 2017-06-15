Jump to Navigation
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Rep. Steve Scalise, 3 others shot at GOP baseball practice
Rep. Barton: Scalise's 'security detail saved a lot of lives'
1 hour 30 min ago
Sen. Paul gives harrowing eyewitnes account of shooting
3 hours 9 min ago
Flake: 'I ran out to Steve to put pressure on the wound'
2 hours 1 min ago
Rep. Costello 'speechless' over shooting of Rep. Scalise
2 hours 37 min ago
Trump Monitoring Shooting, Calls Scalise a 'Patriot'
Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
Exclusive: Sen. Franken says Sessions violated his recusal
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 6/13/17
Rachel Maddow 6/12/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball June 13, 2017
Hardball June 12, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 6/13/2017
Morning Joe 6/12/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 6/13/17
Last Word 6/12/17
All in full episodes
All In 6/12/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--June 13, 2017
MTP Daily--June 12, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup Corcoran Lockdown
Lockup Orange County Wake Up Call
Lockup Orange County Highs and Lows
Lockup Juvenile Justice
Lockup San Antonio X'd Out
Lockup San Antonio Love Sick
