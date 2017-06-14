msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Depty AG Rosenstein says he's seen no reason to fire Mueller
Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?
16 hours 23 min ago
Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
16 hours 3 min ago
Congressman reveals Nunes still has subpoena power
7 hours 3 min ago
Maddow: Sessions' Russian meetings are still a mystery
17 hours 16 min ago
Lawrence: Firing Mueller like writing 'I'm super guilty' in the sky
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak
Fmr. Senator: Sessions met with Russias No. 1 spy
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
Trump biographer: I was threatened with fake tapes too

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL