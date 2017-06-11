msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tracking President Trump's visits to Trump properties
Fmr. prosecutor: This is 'worse than Watergate'
7 hours 10 min ago
Is Trump showing enough concern about Russia?
15 hours 49 min ago
Sen. Franken: Trump has 'devalued the presidency'
16 hours 8 min ago
Sessions scheduled for Tuesday testimony
17 hours 19 min ago
Trump lawyer bullying Comey could backfire
17 hours 25 min ago
White House staff knows 'this is not going well'
Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
Sen. Judiciary set to probe Trump obstruction
Lawrence: 'The president cannot learn'

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL