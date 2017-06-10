msnbcTV

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
WATCH: Key moments from Comey's testimony
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
3 hours 26 min ago
Sen. Collins: Not appropriate that Comey ‘leaked’ memo
2 hours 45 min ago
Trump atty. disputes Comey's testimony
Sen. Coons: Comey is right that Russia will come again
Trump is 'not fit' for office says Rep. Swalwell
Comey asked a friend to share Trump memo with press
Schiff: Testimony shows evidence of interference
Comey: My job was contingent on 'demonstrated loyalty"

