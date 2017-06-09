Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Intel Chiefs won't discuss talks with Trump about Russia probe
Trump says he’ll nominate Chris Wray as new FBI director
Morning Joe: Trump discovers he can't run DC 'by edict'
5 hours 45 min ago
WaPo: Trump asked DNI Coats to intervene on Russia probe
14 hours 1 min ago
GOP could break with Trump at Comey's hearing, will they?
6 hours 23 sec ago
Lawrence on new Trump revelations: 'This is Watergate'
Accomplished prosecutor joins Mueller team
Trump agenda 'dead in the water' as Russia probe widens
In Canada, Obama warns against isolationism
Flynn hands over docs in response to Senate subpoena
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 6/6/17
Rachel Maddow 6/5/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball June 6, 2017
Hardball June 5, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 6/6/2017
Morning Joe 6/5/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 6/6/17
Last Word 6/5/17
All in full episodes
All In 6/5/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--June 6, 2017
MTP Daily--June 5, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup Santa Rosa The Damage Done
Lockup: Santa Rosa Reap What You Sow
Lockup San Antonio X'd Out
Lockup San Antonio Love Sick
close