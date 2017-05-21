msnbcTV

Joe: Donald Trump has made more enemies inside FBI
4 hours 9 min ago
Maddow: WSJ reports Lawmakers asked Comey to speed up Trump-Russia probe
13 hours 42 min ago
Top Dem. talks following Trump money trail
3 hours 32 min ago
Lawrence: Subpoenas = nuclear weapons of politics
13 hours 33 min ago
Sen. King: Trump admin 'sort of spiraling out of control'
2 hours 26 min ago
Senate Intel Comm. subpoenas Flynn in Russia probe
Chris Matthews: The cover-up continues
Fmr GOP Rep.: This is an embarrassing time to be a Republican
FBI on edge after Comey fired
Dems. on House Intelligence Committee demand to hear from Comey

