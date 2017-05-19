msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: 'This is a constitutional crisis'
8 hours 26 min ago
Rep. Green: Impeaching Trump a ‘very possible option’
2 hours 2 min ago
Morning Joe fact-checks Kellyanne Conway
6 hours 8 min ago
Fmr. Chief of Staff has doubts about WH shake up
6 hours 45 min ago
Appeals court hears travel ban arguments
3 hours 34 min ago
Fmr. Press Secy: Shouldn't have to choose between no answers and false answers
6 hours 58 min ago
SCOTUS turns down North Carolina voting rights case
Harvard professor calls for Trump impeachment
Mika: 'The institutions of our government are under assault'
John Dean: Nixon, Trump 'both authoritarian personalities'

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL