Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Get Updates
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Joe: 'This is a constitutional crisis'
8 hours 26 min ago
Rep. Green: Impeaching Trump a ‘very possible option’
2 hours 2 min ago
Morning Joe fact-checks Kellyanne Conway
6 hours 8 min ago
Fmr. Chief of Staff has doubts about WH shake up
6 hours 45 min ago
Appeals court hears travel ban arguments
3 hours 34 min ago
Fmr. Press Secy: Shouldn't have to choose between no answers and false answers
6 hours 58 min ago
SCOTUS turns down North Carolina voting rights case
Harvard professor calls for Trump impeachment
Mika: 'The institutions of our government are under assault'
John Dean: Nixon, Trump 'both authoritarian personalities'
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 5/12/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball May 12, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 5/15/2017
All in full episodes
All In 5/12/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--May 12, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 05/14/17
AM JOY 05/13/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Juvenile Justice
Lockup: Aaron, Ayryana, Marie
Lockup: Lightning Voltz
Lockup: Predator and Prey
Lockup Colorado: The Hustle
Lockup Colorado: Crackdown
Lockup Cleveland: It Burns
Lockup Grand Rapids-Jailing
close