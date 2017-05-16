Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Get Updates
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
WaPo: Trump revealed classified info in Russia meeting
2 hours 58 min ago
McMaster on WaPo report: 'It didn't happen'
1 hour 40 min ago
Inside the report on Trump’s intel disclosure to Russia
2 hours 47 min ago
Did Trump break the law by revealing classified info to Russia?
2 hours 16 min ago
North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile
3 hours 8 min ago
Is the NSA getting blamed for the global cyberattack?
Joe: 'This is a constitutional crisis'
Rep. Green: Impeaching Trump a ‘very possible option’
Comey firing leading to new Trump impeachment calls
WH creating confusion over possible Trump recordings
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 5/12/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball May 12, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 5/15/2017
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--May 12, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 05/14/17
AM JOY 05/13/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Juvenile Justice
Lockup: Aaron, Ayryana, Marie
Lockup: Lightning Voltz
Lockup: Predator and Prey
Lockup Colorado: The Hustle
Lockup Colorado: Crackdown
Lockup Cleveland: It Burns
Lockup Grand Rapids-Jailing
close