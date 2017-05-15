msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Does Trump have his own White House tapes?
19 hours 25 min ago
Poll: 29% approve of Trump’s firing of Comey
Protesters with torches oppose Confederate statue removal
18 hours 37 min ago
Poll: 48% say House GOP health care bill is a bad idea
Waters to Trump: Cooperate with the investigation
19 hours 8 min ago
Harvard professor calls for Trump impeachment
Rep. Garamendi: Trump is "clearly obstructing justice"
Trump bashes 'critics' in Liberty U commencement speech
Watch Sean Spicer defend Trump's tweets
Critics slam Sessions' police reversal on drug sentences

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL