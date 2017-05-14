msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump narrowcasting his message to small slice of Americans
7 hours 14 min ago
GOP Lawmaker: Physical wall not necessary along border
3 hours 36 min ago
MaddowBlog: Ivanka's influence reaches new heights
3 hours 3 min ago
Corker and Coons: America has moral responsibility abroad
4 hours 40 min ago
Maddow: Comey's politics undermines the Russia investigation
15 hours 44 min ago
Trump backs off budget standoff over border wall
Greta: I’m Outraged Over This Secret UN Vote
Josh Earnest fires back at Ellison's critique of Obama
State Dept. ad promotes Mar-a-Lago to foreign leaders
She's Back: Hillary Clinton's last 100 Days

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL