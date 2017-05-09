msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. may launch strike if N. Korea reaches for nuclear trigger
Roger Stone: Bannon is "alone" in the White House
3 hours 32 min ago
U.S. drops largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS target
7 hours 47 sec ago
MaddowBlog: Trump is still learning what most already know
11 hours 11 min ago
Lawrence: The madman is still loose in the White House
21 hours 49 min ago
Dem Senator says airstrike on Syria was illegal
MaddowBlog: Trump considers new hostage strategy on health care
Syrian leader: Chemical attack is '100% fabrication'
Second former Trump aide files as foreign agent
Tillerson won't stand up for US journalist in Russia

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL