Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Get Updates
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Maddow: Jared Kushner is courting scandal
15 hours 13 min ago
Declassified documents show Flynn inaction on Russia Payment
New estimates suggest Trump tax plan will cost trillions
6 hours 6 min ago
Trumpcare wins Freedom Caucus, loses moderates
13 hours 51 min ago
Trump to stay in NAFTA after calling it a 'disaster' in 2016
13 hours 6 min ago
Planned Parenthood grades Trump's first 100 days
12 hours 18 min ago
Trump's next political fight
Senators underwhelmed by special WH N. Korea briefing
Seth Meyers: 'Fascinating' to watch Trump learn basics of politics
Sanders wants to introduce Medicare-for-all, single-payer program
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 4/26/17
Rachel Maddow 4/25/17
Rachel Maddow 4/24/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball 04/26/2017
Hardball 04/25/2017
Hardball 04/24/2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 4/26/17
Morning Joe 4/25/17
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 4/26/17
Last Word 4/25/17
All in full episodes
All In 4/26/17
All In 4/25/17
All In 4/24/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--April 26, 2017
MTP Daily--April 25, 2017
MTP Daily--April 24, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup Cleveland: It Burns
Lockup Grand Rapids-Jailing
Lockup: Message In A Bottle
Lockup: Mail, Nails, Jail
Lockup Long Island: Jail Born
Lockup: Old School, New School
close