msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Comey's politics undermines the Russia investigation
14 hours 13 min ago
Trump backs off budget standoff over border wall
13 hours 7 min ago
Greta: I’m Outraged Over This Secret UN Vote
16 hours 49 min ago
Josh Earnest fires back at Ellison's critique of Obama
12 hours 16 min ago
State Dept. ad promotes Mar-a-Lago to foreign leaders
15 hours 5 min ago
She's Back: Hillary Clinton's last 100 Days
Can Trump listen to facts from his intel community?
12 hours 34 min ago
Fmr. NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg takes on climate change
Here's why France's election should matter to America
Maddow: US world standing rests with the military

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL