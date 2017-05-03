msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump admin. shows the art of 'failing up'
17 hours 27 min ago
Lawrence on why Trump's Civil War ignorance is shocking
16 hours 24 min ago
Trump: 'good shutdown' needed to fix Congress mess
McCain Calls Trump's dictator praise 'very disturbing'
5 hours 59 min ago
Joe: It's as if Trump doesn't recall what he said 5 mins ago
7 hours 55 min ago
GOP has no room for error in latest health care push
Can Michael Moore's words bring down a sitting president?
Kimmel calls for coverage of pre-existing conditions after newborn son's heart surgery
Linda McMahon: 'I'm not in the White House all that often'
MaddowBlog: Republican accidentally tells truth about health reform

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL