Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Get Updates
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Can Michael Moore's words bring down a sitting president?
6 hours 27 min ago
Trump: 'I would be honored' to meet with Kim Jong Un
6 hours 37 min ago
Trump EPA wiping out decades of agency work
7 hours 9 min ago
GOP Rep: ‘All signs are positive’ they have health care votes
11 hours 57 min ago
Trump invites 'popular' Philippine pres. to White House
8 hours 32 min ago
Fox News head Bill Shine resigns amid harassment scandals
Trump on wiretapping claims: ‘I don’t stand by anything’
Trump re-election campaign already spending big
What is the Dem's identity beyond opposing Trump?
MaddowBlog: Trump flubs own history test on Andrew Jackson and the Civil War
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 5/1/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball May 1, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 5/1/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 5/1/17
All in full episodes
All In 5/1/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--May 1, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 04/30/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup Colorado: The Hustle
Lockup Colorado: Crackdown
Lockup Cleveland: It Burns
Lockup Grand Rapids-Jailing
Lockup: Message In A Bottle
Lockup: Mail, Nails, Jail
Lockup Long Island: Jail Born
Lockup: Old School, New School
close