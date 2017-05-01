msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

VP Pence: Tax plan may increase deficit
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
17 hours 21 min ago
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is a "pathological liar"
18 hours 38 min ago
Remembering the L.A. riots, 25 years later
17 hours 51 min ago
Trump slams the media in campaign-style 100 day rally
1 day 9 hours ago
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote
21 hours 9 min ago
Russian pro-democracy movement resists Putin
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
100 days in, POTUS misses his old life

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL